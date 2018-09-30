Britain announces ban on high-rise combustible cladding

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain announced on Sunday that it is banning the use of combustible materials on the outside of high-rise buildings in response to the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people.

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London, Britain, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

“I will change the building regulations to ban the use of combustible cladding for all high rise residential buildings, hospitals, care homes and student accommodation and bring about a change in culture on building safety,” housing minister James Brokenshire said in a statement.

The ban will apply to buildings over 18 meters (19.69 yards)tall.

The government had previously indicated it wanted to implement a ban following the Grenfell Tower fire, Britain’s deadliest on domestic premises since World War Two.