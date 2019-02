Firefighters tackle a blaze inside the George Bryan Centre at the Robert Peel Hospital in Tamworth, Britain, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - British police in Staffordshire said in a tweet they are fighting a fire at the George Bryan Medical Centre in the town of Tamworth.

No casualties have been reported as of yet and the center has been evacuated, Staffordshire Police said bit.ly/2SrbosF on Monday.