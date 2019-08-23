Fire extinguished at London building near Grenfell disaster

A building where the fire broke out at the balcony is seen in West London, Britain August 23, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. Danielle Bond/ via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s fire brigade said on Friday they had put out a fire on the balcony of the 12th floor of a building in West London near Grenfell Tower, where a blaze killed 71 people in 2017.

“Crews worked hard and did a really good job to bring the fire under control quickly,” said Group Manager Simon Tuhill.

“Firefighters contained the fire to the flat of origin and thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.”