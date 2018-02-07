FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
February 7, 2018 / 3:32 AM / in 12 hours

Fire in west London leaves one dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man died and several residents were evacuated after a house fire in west London’s Holland Park, the fire brigade said early on Wednesday, adding that the fire was now under control.

About 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers were engaged to douse the flames in a flat in Holland Park Gardens, it said.

Some flats were damaged in the fire and about eight neighboring properties were evacuated, the fire brigade said. bit.ly/2BKk1pJ

The fire brigade was called at 2144 GMT on Feb. 6 and the cause of the fire was under investigation, it said.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.