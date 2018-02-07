Fire in west London leaves one dead

(Reuters) - A man died and several residents were evacuated after a house fire in west London’s Holland Park, the fire brigade said early on Wednesday, adding that the fire was now under control.

About 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers were engaged to douse the flames in a flat in Holland Park Gardens, it said.

Some flats were damaged in the fire and about eight neighboring properties were evacuated, the fire brigade said. bit.ly/2BKk1pJ

The fire brigade was called at 2144 GMT on Feb. 6 and the cause of the fire was under investigation, it said.