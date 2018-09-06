Firefighters tackle blaze in at a terraced house in south-east London

(Reuters) - Firefighters in London are tackling a blaze at a terraced house in Centurion Square in Woolwich.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters are at the site in south-east London, the London Fire Brigade said on Thursday bit.ly/2CnTgZ7.

“All of the ground floor and most of the first and second floors of the property are currently alight,” the brigade said. “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The fire brigade was called 01:22 a.m local time (past midnight GMT).

Fire crews from East Greenwich, Eltham, Plumstead, Greenwich and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene, the brigade said.