FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 2, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Police complete forensic investigation of London's Grenfell Tower after deadly fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they had completed the forensic examination of Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed 71 at the building last year, adding that it was no longer required as a crime scene by investigators.

FILE PHOTO: Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London, Britain, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“We have carefully planned for this day and are satisfied that passing over control of the tower will have no bearing on the ongoing criminal investigation or any subsequent criminal proceedings,” Commander Stewart Cundy said in a statement.

“Simply put, we have everything we need from the tower.”

An independent site management team will be responsible the site on a day-to-day basis, with the government making operational decisions.

Police have said they are considering possible criminal offences including gross negligence manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of the Health and Safety Act as part of their investigation.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.