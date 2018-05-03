FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 5:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ten hurt in north London fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ten people suffered minor injuries following a large fire during a Jewish celebration in north London, Hackney police said on Thursday.

“Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill,” Hackney Police said on Twitter.

“No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries,” the police added.

The explosion may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to a report by the British daily Express, which reported the incident earlier.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

