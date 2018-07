LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 71 people last year said on Wednesday they had conducted three interviews under caution, and more would probably take place in the coming weeks.

FILE PHOTO: Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London, Britain, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

They said they were considering offences including gross negligence manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of the Health and Safety Act.