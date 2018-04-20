Woman dead in Chingford fire: London Fire Brigade

(Reuters) - The London Fire Brigade said on Friday a woman has been confirmed dead in a fire at a flat on Connington Crescent, Chingford.

Ten fire engines, over 70 firefighters and officers are dealing with the situation in Chingford, the Fire Brigade said in a statement.

Twelve people left the block before the arrival of the emergency team and one woman was confirmed dead at the scene, the London Fire Brigade added.

“Firefighters have been working hard to contain the spread of the fire which has destroyed the roof,” Station Manager Keith Wilson said. “Crews expect to be here into the day, tackling hot spots.”

The brigade was called at 02:14 am local time and the cause of the fire is still unknown, the London Fire Brigade said.