September 6, 2018 / 1:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Woman killed in southeast London house fire

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman was found dead in a house fire in southeast London that also damaged three floors of the property early on Thursday, the London Fire Brigade said bit.ly/2CnTgZ7.

“Two people left the property before the arrival of the Brigade and were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters brought the fire under control at Centurion Square in Woolwich in less than two hours, it said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, it said.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

