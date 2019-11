LONDON (Reuters) - Recent flooding in northern England could lead to 80-120 million pounds ($255.92 million) in insurance losses, consultants PwC said on Wednesday.

Residents were told to evacuate their homes last week after deluges brought a month’s rainfall in less than 24 hours.

The estimates could rise in the next few days, depending on the extent of further rainfall, Mohammad Khan, general insurance leader at PwC said.