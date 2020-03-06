Britain rules out flight tax relief in next week's budget: FT

(Reuters) - Britain has ruled out any changes to air passenger duty in the budget next week, despite regional airline Flybe’s collapse, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing senior government officials.

In January, after crunch talks with the company’s shareholders, Britain’s finance ministry had said it would review both air passenger duty (APD) and Britain’s regional connectivity.

However, officials decided a cut in APD for domestic routes would fall foul of European Union’s state aid laws and could not be introduced until early next year, the newspaper added.