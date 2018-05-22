Mother found guilty of forcing daughter into marriage in landmark U.K. trial

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A mother who tricked her teenage daughter into traveling to Pakistan to marry an older man faced the prospect of jail on Tuesday after she became the first person in England to be convicted of forced marriage.

Campaigners said the landmark conviction would send a strong message to families planning to coerce their daughters into marriage, and would empower more girls to speak out if they feared being forced to wed.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court in central England heard how the mother took her 17-year-old daughter to Pakistan last year under the guise of a holiday.

After they arrived, the girl was told she would be married to a 36-year-old man when she turned 18, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

When her daughter protested, her mother assaulted her and threatened to burn her passport.

On the day of the wedding the girl was taken to a venue where an Islamic ceremony was performed and made to sign a certificate proving the marriage had taken place, the CPS said.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, returned to Britain without her daughter, but a High Court judge ordered the girl’s immediate return after the authorities were alerted.

Britain banned forced marriage in 2014. It is also a crime to take someone abroad to be married against their will. The maximum penalty is seven years.

Karma Nirvana, a charity supporting victims of forced marriage, hailed the verdict as “very significant”.

“It sets a massive precedent,” said Natasha Rattu, a lawyer at Karma Nirvana.

“If you are not prosecuting anybody under the law it will not have any deterrent effect.”

The conviction was the second in Britain under the new law. In 2015 a Welsh court convicted a man of using duress to make a woman marry him.

But it was the first to involve a relative of the victim, which campaigners said would encourage girls from communities that practise forced marriage to speak out.

“Many victims don’t actually acknowledge that they are being abused because they are conditioned to believe that when they get to an age of marriage their parents choose who they marry,” Rattu said.

“But we are sending out a strong message that they have the choice - and if they are being forced there are consequences.”

The government’s Forced Marriage Unit received reports of nearly 2,000 possible cases last year.

Many involve girls from South Asian backgrounds, but the unit has handled cases involving more than 90 countries since 2005.

Campaigners say the figure is just the tip of the iceberg as the crime remains hidden.