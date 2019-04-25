Commodities
April 25, 2019

Barclays says to exit British gas fracking business

FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays said it is exiting its British gas fracking business after gas developer Third Energy, in which Barclays owns a significant stake, reached an agreement to sell its onshore gas activities, including its fracking site in northern England, to U.S.-based Alpha Energy.

“The deal confirms that we no longer have the stake in the fracking site,” a Barclays spokesman said via email.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

