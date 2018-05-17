No time frame for UK's cut in gambling machine stakes: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has not set an exact timetable for implementing a decision to slash the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals to 2 pounds from the current 100 pounds, the minister responsible for the sector said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street in London, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Matt Hancock, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, hailed the decision, announced earlier on Thursday, as a major step in combating the “social blight” of problem gambling on the highly addictive machines.

“We’re going to get on with it. It does take parliament to approve it, so there will be a need to put measures through parliament,” Hancock said during an interview on BBC Radio 4.

“I’m not going to set out an exact timetable because today we’re announcing the decision. We’re going to work with the industry to make sure that that’s implemented effectively.”