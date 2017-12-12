FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2017 / 3:06 PM / in 3 hours

BBL Company says pipeline gas flows to Britain will be constrained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BBL Company, which operates the gas pipeline between the Netherlands and Britain, said on Tuesday it would not be able to meet all requests for gas after imposing a flow restriction at the compression station.

The pipeline flows gas from the Netherlands to Britain, where a major North Sea pipeline system outage, Russian supply disruptions to Europe and output reductions in Norway have caused gas prices to surge.

“The flow over this compressor station will be reduced in such a way that the current nominations cannot be met,” BBL Company said.

“Due to a Transportation Flow Advice notification of National Grid, a restriction in flow will now take place at the BBL station at Bacton,” it added.

The duration and impact of the outage were unknown, it said.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
