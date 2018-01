London's Charing Cross station shut due to gas leak: Network Rail

(Reuters) - UK’s Network Rail said London’s Charing Cross station was closed early on Tuesday due to a gas leak in a nearby road.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident and a cordon and road closures are also in place, the rail service said in a statement. bit.ly/2rBB9d9

Some services may be delayed or canceled as a result, it said, adding that the station would be reopened as soon as it gets clearance from emergency services.

Transport for London also tweeted, informing commuters that "A4 Strand / Northumberland St - Rd is closed" between Trafalgar Square and Bedford Street. bit.ly/2rza61O