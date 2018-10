LONDON (Reuters) - Activists from environmental group Greenpeace scaled the German embassy in London on Monday, unfurling a giant green banner which called for an end to the use of coal.

Greenpeace activists abseil down the facade of Germany's embassy as they unfurl a banner against coal, in London, Britain, October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

At least five activists scaled the building on Belgrave Square with a banner which read: “Exit Coal - Protect Hambach Forest,” according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.