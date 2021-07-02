Merkel expects double-vaccinated Brits to be able to travel to Germany soon

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk through the garden at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, Britain July 2, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons who have had two COVID-19 vaccinations should soon be able to travel to Germany without going into quarantine on arrival, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

“I assume that in the foreseeable future those who have been vaccinated twice will be able to travel again without going into quarantine,” she told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.