Google welcomes UK court block on claim over data collection

(Reuters) - Google welcomed a decision on Monday by London’s High Court to block an attempt to bring legal action over claims it had collected sensitive data from 4 million iPhone users in England and Wales.

“The privacy and security of our users is extremely important to us. This claim is without merit, and we’re pleased the Court has dismissed it,” a Google spokesperson said in answer to a request for comment.

Google is a unit of Alphabet (GOOGL.O), the U.S. tech company.