UK government announces £500 million green investments

FILE PHOTO: A Blue City electric car is charged at a Source power point in London, Britain, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it will invest more than 500 million pounds ($616 million) in green technologies.

Included in this will be a 400 million pound fund to develop rapid charging infrastructure points for electric vehicles.

A further 143 million pounds will be invested in green projects, including greenhouse gas removal technologies and measures to address air pollution.

The government plans to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.