Greensill sale talks with Athene stall - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Greensill Capital’s talks to sell parts of its business to annuities provider Athene Holding Ltd have paused, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks between Athene, which agreed to merge with Apollo Global Management Inc on Monday, and Greensill have been stalled by a breakdown in discussions with a front-end technology supplier Taulia, according to the report. bloom.bg/3rxzi3r

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business and said in its court filing that its largest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts.

Apollo and Taulia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.