Greensill Bank customers get $3 billion in deposit protection scheme

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen, Germany, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s banking private banking association said on Monday that it had paid out around 2.7 billion euros ($3.17 billion) to more than 20,500 Greensill Bank customers as part of its deposit guarantee scheme after the bank collapsed last month.

The banking association said only a few customers had yet to receive compensation under the protection fund, which protects individuals but not institutional investors.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)