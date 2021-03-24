Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK PM Johnson say 'news to me' that Cameron lobbied Downing Street for Greensill help

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no knowledge that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans.

The Financial Times reported that Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to COVID-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed.

“That is news to me. But, any such contacts or whatever will, of course, be registered in the proper way,” Johnson told a parliamentary committee when asked about the report.

