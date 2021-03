UK rejected Greensill COVID support request after due process: PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen, Germany, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry considered a request made by collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital for state-backed COVID-19 loan schemes but decided not to support it, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The Financial Times reported that former prime minister, David Cameron, lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to the loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed.

Asked about the report, the spokesman said: “(The) Treasury considered the representation made by the company with proper and due process and a decision was taken not to provide the support request by the company.”