Asda overtakes suitor Sainsbury's to become UK's No. 2 supermarket: Kantar

FILE PHOTO: Shopping bags from Asda and Sainsbury's are seen in Manchester, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s has lost its status as Britain’s No. 2 supermarket group by market share to takeover target Asda for the first time in four years as industry data confirmed Sainsbury’s as the sector laggard.

Sainsbury’s sales fell 1.8 percent over the 12 weeks to March 24, reducing its market share to 15.3 percent from 15.8 percent in the same period last year, researcher Kantar said.

That meant Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Walmart, overtook Sainsbury’s with a market share of 15.4 percent as its sales edged up 0.1 percent in the period.

Kantar said Sainsbury’s remained the biggest seller of food and drink out of the two retailers as its figures did not include the Argos business it acquired in 2016.