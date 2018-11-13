UK discounters enter Christmas period with sales momentum: Kantar Worldpanel

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Lidl supermarket in Vienna, Austria, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British arms of German discounters Aldi [ALDIEI.UL] and Lidl are entering the key Christmas period with good trading momentum, with industry data showing sales growth of 15.5 and 10.2 percent respectively in the latest 12 week period.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Aldi’s UK grocery market share rose to 7.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 4, while Lidl’s increased to 5.5 percent.

Of Britain’s big four grocers market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) lost share, while Asda’s (WMT.N) share was flat.