UK grocery sales growth slows as shoppers return to more normal routines: Kantar

LONDON (Reuters) - UK grocery sales rose 14.6% year-on-year in the four weeks to July 12, slowing from growth of 18.9% the previous month as COVID-19 restrictions were eased to allow hospitality and leisure outlets to reopen, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said data over the period suggested shoppers are tentatively returning to more normal routines.

Of Britain’s big four grocers No. 4 Morrisons (MRW.L) was the best performer over the 12 weeks to July 12 with sales growth of 17.4%, ahead of market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Asda (WMT.N) with growth of 15.1%, 13.5% and 11% respectively.