January 24, 2018 / 4:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Foreign minister unaware of auction lot at men-only charity gala: UK PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson was not aware a lunch with him was on offer at an auction during a men-only charity fundraising gala, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Earlier the Financial Times reported that women hired to entertain businessmen and politicians at the Presidents Club charity had been groped, propositioned and sexually harassed.

“The foreign secretary had not agreed to support this event and knew nothing about the inclusion of a lunch with him in any auction,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

