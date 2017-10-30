FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's May 'deeply concerned' over reports of sexual harassment in parliament
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 12:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's May 'deeply concerned' over reports of sexual harassment in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is deeply concerned by media reports about the alleged misconduct of staff in parliament and believes any unwanted sexual behavior is “completely unacceptable”, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“She is deeply concerned at the recent media reports regarding the alleged mistreatment of staff by some members of parliament,” her spokesman told reporters. “She has been clear that any unwanted sexual behavior is completely unacceptable in any walk of life and she strongly believes it’s important that those working in parliament are treated properly and fairly.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.