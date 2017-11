LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday action would be taken when there are allegations and evidence of sexual misconduct in parliament.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I am very clear that we will take action against those where there are allegations that we see, and the evidence is there, that there has been misconduct,” she told lawmakers.