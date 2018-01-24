FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in 3 hours

After FT report on harassment, UK education ministry board member quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - David Meller, one of the organisers of a men-only charity gala in London last week where women were sexually harassed according to a report in the Financial Times, is standing down as a non-executive board member at the ministry of education.

The FT report has caused widespread outrage, leading to an urgent debate in parliament during which junior education minister Anne Milton made the announcement that Meller was stepping down from the role.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
