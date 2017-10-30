FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK parliament Speaker: there must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment
World
U.S.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK parliament Speaker: there must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Speaker of Britain’s parliament said on Monday there must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment or bullying among lawmakers, their staff and anyone else within the parliamentary estate after media reports about alleged misconduct.

“There must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment or bullying here at Westminster or elsewhere,” speaker John Bercow told parliament. Earlier, Theresa May’s spokesman said the British prime minister was deeply concerned about the reports of sexual harassment by some lawmakers.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

