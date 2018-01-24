FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Technology News
January 24, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Welsh health service data centers briefly hit by technical issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A technical issue briefly hit two data centers of the National Health Service (NHS) in Wales, the devolved Welsh administration said on Wednesday, with media reports suggesting that doctors had struggled to access patient records during the outage.

The cause of the incident remained unclear but there were no data security issues, it added in a statement.

”The NHS Wales Informatics Service have confirmed that all systems are now back although there may be a backlog affecting some areas,“ it said. ”They have assured us that there were no data security issues.

“The cause of the technical issue that affected two NHS Wales Data Centers remains under investigation.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.