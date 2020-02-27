Heathrow CEO says it can overcome court ruling against expansion

FILE PHOTO: Heathrow Airport Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye speaks at the British Chambers of Commerce annual meeting in central London February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Heathrow Airport has said that a court ruling against a plan to build a new runway will not stop the project going ahead, and it can overcome the setback.

“This is not the end of the road. This is very fixable,” CEO John Holland-Kaye said on Sky News on Thursday.

The expansion of Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful by an appeal court judge on Thursday, a major setback for the $18 billion project that could prompt the British government to pull its support for a third runway.

Heathrow Airport has said it will appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court.