LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport said its operations were starting to resume after a fire alarm briefly affected the running of the airfield, including the control tower, on Wednesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused,” a spokeswoman said. “Emergency services responded using our regular safety procedures, and our operations have started to resume.”