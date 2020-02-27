Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Opponents of the expansion of Heathrow Airport won a legal challenge in England’s Court of Appeal, after a judge ruled that the UK government’s airport expansion policy was unlawful as it failed to take into account its climate change commitments.

The judge said on Thursday that the government had not sought permission to appeal the ruling in the supreme court, meaning that the government will need to amend its policy on airport expansion, which could mean scrapping the project.