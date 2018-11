FILE PHOTO: A British Airways passenger plane prepares to land at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

(Reuters) - London’s Heathrow airport said on Wednesday it was open and operational after a technical issue with the runway lighting affected its operations.

"Following earlier runway lighting issues both runways are now open and operational," the airport said in a tweet bit.ly/2D7c11L.