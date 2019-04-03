World News
Jury fail to reach verdict over police chief accused over UK deadly soccer stadium crush

Former Chief Superintendent of South Yorkshire Police David Duckenfield arrives at Preston Crown Court, to attend his trial regarding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in Preston, Britain, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

PRESTON, England (Reuters) - A jury at the trial of a former police chief in charge of operations at the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium crush that killed 96 Liverpool supporters failed on Wednesday to reach a verdict on whether he was guilty of manslaughter, the BBC said.

The jury at Preston Crown Court failed to reach a decision on a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence against David Duckenfield after a 10-week trial, the BBC reported.

The victims died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure, at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield, northern England, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The jury did, however, find former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell guilty of a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

