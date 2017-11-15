FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prince Harry hands out HIV kits in London to promote testing
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 15, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in an hour

Prince Harry hands out HIV kits in London to promote testing

Heba Kanso

2 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain’s Prince Harry handed out HIV self-testing kits at a pop-up shop in London on Wednesday as part of his ongoing campaign to promote testing for the AIDS-causing virus.

Prince Harry at the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) HIV testing pop-up shop in Hackney, London, November 15, 2017. Nathan Dainty/THT

Harry, 33, has become a prominent HIV and AIDS campaigner through his charity Sentebale that was set up in 2006 to help children in Africa where AIDS is the leading cause of death among adolescents aged 10 to 19.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, launched the #FeelNoShame campaign in 2014 with singers Nicole Scherzinger and Paloma Faith and was filmed with Barbadian pop star Rihanna being tested for HIV in 2016.

“‘So the instructions are idiot proof for people like myself?’ asks Prince Harry, as he finds out about HIV self test kits,” tweeted the HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust which set up the pop-up shop in Hackney in east London.

During the visit Harry launched National HIV Testing Week which starts Saturday, having previously criticized the “absurd” lack education for young people on HIV.

An estimated 14 percent of more than 100,000 people living with HIV in Britain have not been diagnosed and are unaware they have the virus, according to government figures.

This summer a gay sauna in the southern seaside city of Brighton installed a first-of-its-kind machine distributing free fingerprick self-testing kits that can be collected anonymously and used at home, providing results within minutes.

Reporting by Heba Kanso @hebakanso, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights, trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit www.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.