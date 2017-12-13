'You're an outcast': VR film makes Londoners homeless on the streets

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Londoners were moved to tears while watching a virtual reality video in which they were spat on while sleeping rough in a tunnel and stared at by shoppers while begging on a busy street.

The Passage, a London-based homelessness charity, produced the ‘Look the Other Way’ film installation to try and change people’s attitudes toward rough sleepers during Britain’s cold winter months, when demand for shelters surges.

“Too often, we walk past people who are on the street without giving them a second thought,” Nichola Wilson, a manager at The Passage, which runs a hostel and a day center for the homeless, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“We were surprised by the impact the virtual reality film had. Even Passage staff members who work in this field every day felt overwhelmed once they took the headset off.”

Homelessness is rising in England, with at least 4,100 people sleeping rough on any given night in 2016, according to the homeless charity Crisis.

After wearing a headset and a blanket for a few minutes to see life from the perspective of a homeless person, people said they felt vulnerable, rejected, ashamed, sad and isolated.

One man said it was “a horrible feeling - as if society’s forgotten all about you”.

Geoff Kearns, who has been living on the streets for four years, was the inspiration for the project.

“The general public, they ignore you, because they think you’re an outcast,” he said in a film released by The Passage.

“If they could see what I saw on the streets, they would be more understanding.”