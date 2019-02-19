Business News
UK PM May told Honda president she was disappointed by plant closure: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to the president of Honda to express her disappointment after the car manufacturer’s decision to shut a plant in England, May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“She said that she had spoken to the president of Honda to express her disappointment at the decision which is part of a global restructure that Honda is undertaking as it shifts to electric vehicles,” the spokesman told reporters.

