World Rugby chairman Beaumont knighted in UK honors list

LONDON (Reuters) - World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has been recognized in the British New Year’s Honors list with the former England captain given a knighthood for his services to the sport.
Beaumont joins former England cricket captain Alastair Cook in receiving a knighthood, while Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, England soccer coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane were also recognized.
“Rugby has been my life for more than half a century and has given me so much joy as a player, a father of rugby-playing sons and an administrator,” said Beaumont, who played 34 times for England and seven times for the British and Irish Lions.
“I am fortunate to be in a position to give back to the sport I love ... (and) I am honored and humbled to receive this
accolade.”
Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford