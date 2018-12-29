Sports News
December 29, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

World Rugby chairman Beaumont knighted in UK honors list

FILE PHOTO: Bill Beaumont, SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 - Rugby : Rugby World Cup 2019 1YEAR TO GO KICK-OFF EVENT at Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

LONDON (Reuters) - World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has been recognized in the British New Year’s Honors list with the former England captain given a knighthood for his services to the sport.

Beaumont joins former England cricket captain Alastair Cook in receiving a knighthood, while Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, England soccer coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane were also recognized.

“Rugby has been my life for more than half a century and has given me so much joy as a player, a father of rugby-playing sons and an administrator,” said Beaumont, who played 34 times for England and seven times for the British and Irish Lions.

“I am fortunate to be in a position to give back to the sport I love ... (and) I am honored and humbled to receive this

accolade.”

Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

