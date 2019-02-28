UK house prices remain sluggish as Brexit nears: Nationwide

FILE PHOTO - Estate agent's signs hang from houses in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham, Britain September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 0.4 percent in annual terms in February, only a small pick-up after they stagnated in January as the approach of Brexit weighs on the economy, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

In monthly terms, prices fell by 0.1 percent, Nationwide said.

Economists who took part in a Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to rise by 0.4 percent when compared with February last year and to be flat in monthly terms.