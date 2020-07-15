China says it will act to protect its interests after UK Huawei ban

FILE PHOTO: Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing did not have advance knowledge of North Korea's test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, adding that it firmly opposes Pyongyang's action. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests following Britain’s decision to purge all Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment from its 5G network by the end of 2027.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that China strongly opposes Britain’s decision and said the decision was driven by the politicization of commercial and technological issues and not by national security.