Britain says leak on Huawei is being taken 'very seriously'

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside its Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - The leak of details from a National Security Council meeting on allowing Huawei Technologies a restricted role in building parts of Britain’s 5G network is being taken very seriously, Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy said.

Britain’s National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May, met to discuss Huawei on Tuesday. The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Britain will allow Huawei to build non-core parts of the 5G network.

“We don’t normally comment on leak enquires and this matter is being taken very seriously,” David Lidington, cabinet office minister, told reporters in Glasgow.