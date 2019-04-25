UK government launches leak inquiry over Huawei discussions: report

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has launched a leak inquiry over the disclosure of confidential discussions about the role of China’s Huawei Technologies in 5G network supply chains, according to the PoliticsHome website.

The National Security Council had decided to bar Huawei from all core parts of the country’s 5G network and restrict its access to non-core parts, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The leak of information from a meeting of the National Security Council, first reported in national newspapers, has sparked anger in parliament because the committee’s discussion are supposed to be secret.