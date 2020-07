FILE PHOTO: Huawei's new flagship store is seen ahead of tomorrow's official opening in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre is continuing its work looking into Huawei, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, responding to reports that culture minister Oliver Dowden would make a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s an ongoing process, the NCSC continue their work and when we can update further we will,” the spokesman told reporters.