Samsung 'definitely can' supply a 5G network to UK, executive says

FILE PHOTO: People wears masks in front a Samsung Store at a main shopping area as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus in downtown Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

LONDON (Reuters) - Samsung executive vice president Woojune Kim said the company was in active commercial discussions with European operators to supply network equipment, and was investing its resources in 4G, 5G and 6G rather than legacy technology.

“The one thing that is a challenge for Samsung entering the UK or European market is more related to request for single RAN technology, or I would say more like 2G, 3G technology, the legacy technology,” he told committee of British lawmakers on Thursday.

Asked if Samsung could supply a new 5G network in Britain, he answered, “Yes we can, definitely.”